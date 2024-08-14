Civilian aircraft operated by the Iran-based Caspian Airlines have been smuggling weapons and fighters to both Syria and Lebanon, Israel Hayom reported, quoting Wikiran.

According to WikiIran repots, the Iranian government is using the commercial Caspian Airlines for military and political purposes.

The site uncovered secret documents which prove that the airline is serving the interests of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, transferring military personnel, weapons, and funds to Iran's allies in Syria and Lebanon.

Among the documents revealed by WikiIran are emails, contracts, and receipts which detail the hidden network enabling the airline to continue operations despite international sanctions.

According to WikiIran, in June 2022, Caspian Airlines suspended its regular flights to Syria due to safety concerns. A year later, reports indicated that flights between Damascus and Tehran had resumed; the reports said the resumption followed an agreement between the countries' presidents. In early October 2023, Caspian Airlines for unknown reasons canceled its flights to Syria, and has not yet reinstated them.

The airline, sanctioned internationally, is forced to rely on front companies to supply its aircraft with replacement parts. Among those working with Caspian Airlines under the table are a Turkish company, G Set, and the French Dart Aviation Technics.