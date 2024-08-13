A Yad Vashem online Zoom seminar, marking the solemn Fast of the 9th of Av (Tisha B'Av), was interrupted earlier today by someone claiming to be ISIS.

The half-day event, attended by more than 1,000 participants, featuring lectures and speakers, including the Chairman of the Yad Vashem Council and renowned Holocaust Survivor Rabbi Israel Meir Lau, as well as Rabbi Mordechai Neugroschel. During the course of the seminar, a message appeared, "Hacked by ISIS Organization of Iraq. Shut your computers down or close the meeting before we attack your computers!", and included images of swastikas, bringing the seminar to an abrupt halt.

The Zoom seminar, designed to commemorate the tragedies of the Jewish people, particularly the Holocaust, was part of Yad Vashem's ongoing educational efforts. Despite the disruption, Yad Vashem remains steadfast in its commitment to Holocaust remembrance and education, condemning this heinous act that sought to undermine their work.

Yad Vashem’s IT teams responded swiftly to the threat, and created a secondary platform allowing the conference to continue as scheduled.