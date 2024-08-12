Officials have told American media that it is feared that Iran will attack Israel within the next 24 hours, Fox News reported.

Last week, Western intelligence officials stated that Iran may have been planning an attack on Tisha B'Av, the day of mourning for the Holy Temples that begins tonight and lasts through sundown tomorrow. If Iran attacks within the next 24 hours, it would attack on Tisha B'Av.

Iran has been threatening to attack Israel since the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran nearly two weeks ago. Israel has not claimed responsibility for the assassination of Haniyeh, though it has claimed responsibility for the assassination of Fuad Shukr, a Hezbollah leader who was killed in an airstrike in a Beirut suburb hours before Haniyeh's assassination. Hezbollah is likely to participate in the Iranian attack when it does occur or even attack first.

American officials have stated that they believe Iran may have been deterred from its attack following international pressure and the movement of American naval assets into the region.

Israeli officials now estimate that the Iranians are bent on attacking, despite recent reports that they have backed down from their threats due to diplomatic pressure.

On Sunday night, the Pentagon announced that US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin had ordered the deployment of a guided missile submarine and the Abraham Lincoln strike group to the Middle East.

“Reinforcing this commitment, Secretary Austin has ordered the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, equipped with F-35C fighters, to accelerate its transit to the Central Command area of responsibility, adding to the capabilities already provided by the USS Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group,” the Pentagon said.

Austin has also “ordered the USS Georgia (SSGN 729) guided missile submarine to the Central Command region”, it added.