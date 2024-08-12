Claims by the Hamas terrorist organization that its guards had killed a hostage and wounded two female hostages in Gaza have circulated on Telegram recently.

Al Qassam Brigades spokesman Hudhaifa Kahlout made the claims on Telegram.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit stated in response to the report, "In the last few minutes, the Hamas terrorist organization published a message on Telegram in which they claimed that in two separate incidents, a hostage was killed, and two additional female hostages were injured by Hamas operatives."

"We currently do not have any intelligence information that allows us to refute or confirm Hamas’ claims. We will continue to examine and verify the credibility of the message and will update with any more information that we obtain," the IDF stated.

Approximately 250 people were kidnapped from southern Israel when Hamas attacked on October 7 and committed the largest massacre against the Jewish people since the Holocaust. 105 hostages were freed in late November as part of a temporary deal between Israel and Hamas, and several others have been freed in military operations, including Operation Arnon in June.

115 hostages continue to be held in Gaza more than 10 months after they were kidnapped, many of whom are no longer alive.