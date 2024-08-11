תיעוד: תקיפת המחבלים במרחב רפיח צילום: דובר צה"ל

Surveillance post operators from the Gaza Division of the IDF spotted a terrorist squad that emerged from a tunnel opening in the Rafah area this morning. An IAF aircraft attacked and eliminated the terrorists.

Concurrently, the 98th Brigade attacked in the area from which rockets were fired yesterday at Kisufim, and attacked a military building used by Hamas's rocket teams.

The Nahal and Givati brigades continued to operate in the Rafah area under the command of the 162nd Division. In the past day, Nahal forces identified a terrorist squad entering a military building near the forces, and in cooperation with the Air Force, attacked and eliminated the squad.

In the past 24 hours, IAF fighter jets and aircraft have struck some 30 targets of the Hamas terror organization in the Gaza Strip. Among them were military buildings, an anti-tank position and weapons storage facilities.

Earlier, the IDF dropped leaflets in the Aljalaa area in northern Khan Yunis, informing the residents that they must leave the area because it was about to be attacked.

In a statement issued by the IDF Spokesperson's Unit, it was noted that "Due to significant terrorist activity, exploitation of the Humanitarian Area for terrorist activity and rocket fire toward the State of Israel from the Aljalaa area, remaining in this area has become dangerous. Accordingly, at this time, the Humanitarian Area will be adjusted. The adjustment is being carried out in accordance with precise intelligence indicating that Hamas has embedded terrorist infrastructure in the area defined as a Humanitarian Area."

"The early warning to civilians is being made in order to mitigate harm to the civilian population and keep civilians away from areas of combat."

"The IDF is about to operate against the terrorist organizations in the area and therefore calls on the remaining population left in the Aljalaa neighborhood to temporarily evacuate to the adjusted Humanitarian Area."

"The calls for the temporary evacuation are being communicated to residents through SMS messages, recorded voice messages, phone calls, media broadcasts in Arabic and flyers."

"The IDF will continue to act against the Hamas terrorist organization, which uses the Gazan civilians as a human shield for its terrorist activities and infrastructure."

Messages were conveyed to the Palestinian health system and the international community that there was no need to evacuate the hospitals in the humanitarian zone.