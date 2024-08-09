IAF aircraft, directed by IDF and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) intelligence, on Friday evening struck in the area of Sidon in Lebanon, and eliminated terrorist Samer Mahmoud al-Haj, a senior commander in the Hamas terrorist organization in Lebanon, who was responsible for advancing terror attacks and projectile launches from Lebanon toward Israeli territory.

According to the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, Samer operated as the military forces' commander in the Ain al-Hilweh camp located in the area of Sidon and was responsible for the recruitment and training of terrorists to attack the State of Israel.

“The IDF and ISA will continue operating against the Hamas terrorist organization and dismantling the terrorist organization's capabilities,” the statement said.

Earlier, a Lebanese security source told AFP that an Israeli strike on a vehicle in Sidon killed a Hamas security official from the nearby Ain al-Hilweh “Palestinian refugee” camp.

"An Israeli strike targeted a Hamas movement security official from the Ain al-Hilweh camp while he was inside his vehicle in the city of Sidon," the source said.

About 55,000 people registered as “Palestinian refugees” reside in Ain Al-Hilweh, which is notorious for its lawlessness and violence. Deadly clashes have erupted there in the past, between rival Palestinian Arab factions.

Lebanese residents who are registered as “Palestinian refugees” and their descendants who were born in that country reside in residential neighborhoods known as "refugee camps", have limited work options and are refused citizenship.

Lebanon refuses to naturalize the “Palestinian refugees” and has stressed the need to work for their return to their country of origin, which Palestinian Arabs claim is Israel.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)