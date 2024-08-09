Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Thursday night spoke with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, focusing on the IDF's operational readiness and the security tensions in the Middle East.

In their conversation, Minister Gallant briefed the Secretary on the IDF’s operational readiness to defend Israel against Iran and its proxies in the region. In this regard, Minister Gallant and Secretary Austin discussed the interoperability of US and Israeli defense capabilities following the posture change and deployment of US forces and assets to the region.

Minister Gallant also discussed force build-up efforts and expressed his appreciation to the Secretary for US security assistance and the provision of critical munition to Israel.

While working to secure Israel, Minister Gallant raised the importance of swiftly achieving an agreement that will ensure the return of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. Minister Gallant and Secretary Austin agreed on the urgency of this issue.

At the conclusion of the conversation, Minister Gallant thanked Secretary Austin for his leadership, for the clear message projected by the United States to the region, and for the consistent communication between the parties.