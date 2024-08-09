A soldier from Force 100 spoke to Arutz Sheva - Israel National News about the unit's response to the leaked video from within the Sde Teiman detention facility.

"The video shows sensitive details about the prisoners' detention conditions, with the world seeing for the first time exactly what the prisoners look like, how they are kept, and how they are treated in exceptional cases."

"The video was spread with tens of millions of views and caused serious damage to the State of Israel. As it was presented in a biased manner, supposedly showing soldiers committing acts of sodomy on a terrorist, it was distributed worldwide, with the media making snap judgments on the soldiers without understanding the evidence."

"This is a combination of two different videos from two different times and places. This was not mentioned in the broadcast, which presented a false impression to viewers, allegedly showing the soldiers continuing after capturing the terrorist and taking him aside, when it actually involves a completely different time."

The soldier explained the reason for a particular moment in the video in which a line of shields is held up surrounding the terrorist and those searching him: "It is to protect themselves from injuries and thrown objects, which happens all the time, the soldiers use shields. There is no intention to hide the soldiers' actions."