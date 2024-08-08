A IDF soldier was dismissed Wednesday night from reserve duty after being interviewed an hour earlier on Channel 14 about the recent Force 100 arrests.

The dismissed soldier was among those responsible for securing the Sde Teiman facility where terrorists are imprisoned. He was arrested on suspicion of abusing a terrorist but was released from custody.

He arrived for the interview Wednesday night in uniform, on active reserve duty, wearing a mask. Minutes after the interview ended, his commander informed him that he was dismissed from the reserves.

"As soon as I got into the car yesterday, I received the message via SMS that I was dismissed from service. I understood that it was an order from the higher command," he said to Galei Tzahal.

Regarding the suspicion of abuse, he said: "The car was fabricated ahead of time. Are we dangerous? So they gave us three weeks to continue guarding the facility? They say 'no politics' to you but there's a stinking corpse in the room with a political smell."

Online claims were made of selective enforcement by the IDF against the soldier, and the statements of leftist protest activists who declared during the judicial reform days that they would not report for reserve duty in case of war, and the IDF did not dismiss them - although they had refrained from being interviewed while in active service or in uniform.

Journalist Yinon Magal wrote: "The leaders of the refusers who, in front of the cameras, called 'do not volunteer for reserves,' the IDF embraced. The soldier who came to defend the name of his comrades, whom the military system prosecutes and slanders before the whole world, he was dismissed within five minutes. Something here is very rotten. Something here requires a complete reset."

Attorney Yamit Malul Yanay wrote: "The IDF Spokesperson is very efficient in handling when he has an interest and less efficient when he doesn't. Selective enforcement IDF regulations has gone on steroids. There is no equal law for everyone. Some are worth more and some are worth less. They contaminated the IDF with politics and foreign interests."