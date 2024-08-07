Amid escalating security concerns from Hezbollah and Iran, Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana visited the national headquarters of United Hatzalah in Jerusalem on Wednesday.

United Hatzalah is an Israeli national volunteer emergency medical services (EMS) organization, comprised of 7,000 volunteer EMTs, paramedics and doctors across the country.

During his visit, Ohana was given a detailed briefing on United Hatzalah's extensive preparations in the face of Iranian and Hezbollah threats. In discussions with the organization's leadership and volunteers, he received a comprehensive overview about their nationwide network of medical response teams, diverse fleet of emergency vehicles, and state-of-the-art medical equipment.

During the tour, an innovative and first-of-its-kind 4x4 bulletproof intensive care vehicle was unveiled in the presence of the Knesset Speaker. The vehicle is equipped with unique evacuation stretchers and an advanced communication system, capable of operating under missile fire and providing life-saving medical response in extreme situations. The vehicle was added to United Hatzalah's line of advanced emergency vehicles following conclusions drawn from the events of October 7th.

Speaker Ohana was briefed on United Hatzalah's plans for potential communication blackouts. In such scenarios, where the public might be unable to call for emergency services, United Hatzalah volunteers have been instructed to patrol the streets with their emergency equipment, ready to provide life-saving assistance to anyone in need.

Ohana was also informed about the significant shortage of volunteers, paramedics, EMTs, and essential medical equipment in the north, which frequently leaves local rapid response teams unsupported. In light of this, United Hatzalah has dispatched substantial quantities of medical supplies to the north to enhance Israel's readiness for a potential large-scale attack from Iran or Lebanon.

Eli Beer, the founder and president of United Hatzalah, gave Ohana a detailed overview of the life-saving work carried out daily by the organization's 7,000 volunteers nationwide, particularly since the onset of the Swords of Iron War. Additionally, Ohana saw chilling testimonies and footage from October 7th, captured by United Hatzalah volunteers.

Dov Maisel, United Hatzalah's VP of Operations, provided a briefing on the organization's professional relationship with security forces and described their constant readiness in both routine and emergency situations.

In anticipation of a potential deterioration in the security situation due to threats from Iran and its proxies, United Hatzalah has prepared operationally in advance, coordinating with relevant division and branch heads across the country, and local authorities. Additionally, branch assembly points have been established for various scenarios, including situations where cellular and communication systems might collapse, making it impossible to communicate with the organization's national headquarters. These points will serve as hubs for first responders to deploy on life-saving missions.

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana said: "This is not my first visit here nor my last. I came to say thank you. We are in difficult times, and I know how much you have done, how much you are doing, and how much more you will do, God willing, alongside Israel's rescue organizations and security forces.”

Ohana added: “May your new vehicle protect you as you protect the citizens of Israel, and with God’s help, may you complete your mission and return unharmed."

Eli Beer, President and Founder of United Hatzalah, said: "I was deeply moved by Knesset Speaker Ohana's great appreciation for the sacred work of our dedicated volunteers who, in routine and emergency situations, risk their lives for the noble cause of saving lives and who are prepared for any scenario facing us from Iran and Hezbollah.”

“I was also honored to show Knesset Speaker Ohana our unique armored rescue vehicle,” continued Beer, “which provides life-saving response even under fire and missile attacks. United Hatzalah will continue to provide assistance and respond to national missions in both routine and emergency situations for the benefit of Israel’s citizens.”