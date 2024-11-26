A woman in her 60s collapsed from cardiac arrest while rushing to a shelter in Kiryat Bialik following a Red Alert siren Tuesday evening.

Emergency medical teams were summoned to the scene and resuscitated the woman using CPR and a defibrillator.

After her heart started beating again, she was evacuated to Rambam Medical while on a ventilator.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedic Gil Pasha said, "We arrived and saw the woman who was on her way to the shelter due to the alarms that were heard in the area. Right near the entrance to the shelter, we saw the woman lying unconscious. We quickly began medical examinations, and she had no pulse and was not breathing."

He added, "We began performing CPR, which included massages and breathing, and after administering a shock from a defibrillator, her heart began to beat and she slowly began to regain consciousness. We continued providing medical treatment and evacuated her in an MDA intensive care unit to the hospital while she was on a ventilator."

Ronen Schwartz, a United Hatzalah EMT who treated the woman, said: "As soon as I arrived, I began advanced resuscitation procedures that included using a defibrillator provided to me by United Hatzalah. After administering the first electrical shock, her pulse and breathing returned. She was evacuated while sedated and intubated to the hospital for further medical treatment."