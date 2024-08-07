The State Attorney’s Office notified right-wing activist Elisha Yered that the case against him on suspicion of "incitement to terrorism," for tweets he published on his X account, had been closed.

Yered was summoned about one year ago to the Shai police station, where he was interrogated under warning on suspicion of "incitement to terrorism," because of two tweets he posted, in which he attacked the policy of restraint by the security forces after a wave of terror attacks.

During the interrogation, the investigator presented Yered with a tweet that he posted after one of the attacks in Huwara, which read, "Listen Jews, the security establishment has completely abandoned us. They will only wake up when we start defending yourselves." In another tweet shown to Yered, posted after the fatal attack in Eli, also contained sharp criticism of the security forces and the government, "Dear politicians and generals: spare us the empty slogans at the funeral. We don't want empty words – we want revenge. If the security system continues to neglect the lives of its citizens – brave Jews will stand up and defend themselves with their bare hands."

A few days ago Yered received a message that the case against him was closed. Yered is represented by Honenu Attorney Adi Keidar.

Yered said, "I was happy to see that from the beginning the State Attorney’s Office was able to understand that the interrogation was an attempt at silencing, and political persecution. I was summoned to the investigation only a few hours before receiving a distancing order from the Central Command Chief Yehuda Fox. The purpose of the investigation and the order is the same – to silence and threaten anyone who dares criticize the security system and its failures, and to harm our activities to expand Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria. Just as this investigation ended in nothing and did not deter us from continuing our efforts, so any other step that is taken in the future will not stop us from working for the Land of Israel and the people of Israel."

Keidar commented, "I am happy that another chapter in the obsessive pursuit by the Shai police, the Shin Bet and the commanding general against Elisha Yered has ended. In a democratic country it is possible to criticize a governing body. Freedom of expression is a fundamental value in democracy. We hope that the enforcement authorities will direct their energy and resources to vigorously fighting terrorism instead of harassing Jewish residents."