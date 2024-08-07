David Azoulay, head of the Metula local council, spoke on Wednesday with Radio 103FM about the situation in the northern region and the anticipation of an attack by Hezbollah.

Regarding the IDF activity, he said that "the IDF soldiers are constantly on the defensive and are waiting for the Radwan forces to enter Israel. This is what is so sad about the situation here."

"The Prime Minister said he was full of appreciation. He promised that he would do everything to bring us back home. The emphasis must be on bringing us back home safely and not something somewhere in the middle."

"We have no choice. We are going to have to fight for this, so we can return home. I say this also regarding economic prospects. All I am interested in is how to return home safely,” said Azoulay.

He also said that he "estimates that around 30% will not return home to Metula, at least not in the first phase," he said. "But Metula is a beautiful place and more will come back here," he later claimed.

On the measures that he thinks the IDF should take, Azoulay said: "Where is our Air Force? I expect the Air Force to crush Beirut, and I say this as someone who knows our history from before. In the end, they will come on all fours to the agreement. The agreement will come only after fighting.”