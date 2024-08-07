Following Kamala Harris' announcement of Tim Walz as her VP pick and the defeat of "Squad" member Cori Bush in Missouri, Rep Ritchie Torres, member of the Democratic Party and US representative for New York's 15th congressional district, posted a warning on social media warning readers to "beware of false narratives."

"Two points about Israel and the Democratic Party," he wrote. "First: The majority of Congressional Democrats have a pro-Israel voting record. Look no further than the National Security Supplemental, which appropriates $25 billion in emergency aid for Israel. Second: Democratic primary voters are voting out anti-Israel incumbents."

"Beware of false narratives that ignore these facts," Torres added.

He continued, "Having said all that, the carefully orchestrated smear campaign against Governor Josh Shapiro should be seen as a wake-up call that underscores the need for continued and heightened vigilance against far-left antisemitism."

In response to a reader who said that the Democrats "half boycotted the Israeli PM," Torres responded, "Two points: First, some but not all absences are intended as boycotts. I was absent from but surely did not boycott the speech of Japan’s Prime Minister. Second: I care far more about the substance of voting for aid to Israel than I do about the symbolism of attending a speech. Not everyone agrees with me. Different people weigh different factors differently when evaluating one’s support for Israel."

Another reader commented, saying: "While you are a beacon of hope that we are all grateful for, the same cannot be said for what the Democratic Party has become. They have normalized antisemitism, chants for killing the Jews, blocking schools. DAs (Bragg!) refusing to prosecute. It feels close to 1939 Germany."

And another added, "Beware of Ritchie Torres' narratives. He ignores the facts on university grounds, the Islamist swarming and Democrat support for them, beginning with Obama, and continuing through him with Kamala, Biden, Nancy Pelosi and Schumer as proxies."