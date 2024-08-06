Residents in many cities and towns in the North, were instructed on Tuesday afternoon, to limit activities and stay near safe areas, due to IDF activity in Lebanon.

The Municipality of Nahariya announced that, "Due to the army's situation assessments, we call on all city residents to limit non-essential activities and stay near safe areas. Gatherings in open areas should be avoided, as much as possible."

The Upper Galilee Regional Council instructed the residents of the evacuated kibbutzim and the eight kibbutzim along the border that were not evacuated – Gonen, Lehavot Habashan, Shamir, Kfar Szold, Sde Nehemiah, Amir, Kfar Blum and Neot Mordechai, to "limit activities, avoid gatherings and stay near safe areas."

The Mateh Asher Local Council asked residents “to limit non-essential activities, stay near safe areas and avoid large gatherings in open spaces."

Likewise, the Marom HaGalil Regional Council instructed residents living in Avivim, Dovev, Alma, Rehaniya, Dalton, Kerem Ben Zimra, Safsufa, Bar Yohai, Or Haganoz, Kadita, Meron, Biriya and Amuka – "to limit non-essential activities, stay near safe areas and to avoid open-air gatherings, as much as possible."

Kiryat Shmona authorities announced that, "Due to IDF activity in Lebanon, we ask residents to stay near safe areas and avoid gatherings in open areas, as much as possible, from now until further notice.”