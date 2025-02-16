David Rose, CEO and founder, Israel Magen Fund, spoke to Arutz Sheva-Israel National News, about his organization that provides vital equipment to IDF soldiers, communities in Judea and Samaria and is helping rehabilitate kibbutzim on Israel’s northern border.

Rose says that “Israel Magen Fund was started in 2021, in order to give out security equipment in Israel. At the beginning, we focused on Judea and Samaria, where we gave out equipment to help put out fires. After speaking to the different community leaders, we saw the necessity over there. They had a big problem, where Palestinian Arabs set fires to the fields and tried to burn down homes. We came up with a solution for ATVs to put out fires. This project started in December 2021, and since then we have given out ten vehicles.”

He continues to say that, “donations came from the US, from Friends of Israel, donors that I became friends with over the years. They all saw the important issue over here, the necessity of putting out fires, medical equipment and the need for basic army equipement. We gave out vehicles to put out fires in Shiloh, Talmon, Eilon Moreh and Itamar, to help first responders.”

“October 7th came and changed everything for everyone. As a father, my oldest son went into the army; he was called up straight away into the reserves. As he left home, I turned to my wife and asked her if he had enough underwear, socks and basic necessities. The next day we called up all the different suppliers in Israel; we wanted to buy x amount of equipment. We didn’t know how much we had to buy so I said, ‘we’ll start with 400,’” Rose explains the initial need.

“We called different people, different commanders in the army, we asked them what they need. The big thing at the time was chargers for the phones. We packed everything up, got some volunteers and went up north. It was crazy over there, soldiers were all over the place. We got a request to give out kiddush wine and within a couple of hours we managed to collect over 2,000 small bottles of grape juice, challah and everything else that was needed. Within twelve hours we had distributed the items all over the north. And then we said, ‘What's next?’, says Rose.

“Everything was in my house. We didn’t have a warehouse. I was getting requests for helmets, vests, underwear and warm jackets; because it was winter at the time. We called up suppliers and some of the stuff we imported ourselves from England. The needs were endless. Hundreds of thousands of army units received equipment from us.”

“All this was coordinated with the army,” he explains. “I got requests from soldiers and told them to get their commander to call me and he verified the story. I wrote down which unit he is from, where they are serving, and what they needed and then we made sure to give them all that. We don't want to say no. My kids tell me that I can say ‘I can't do it,’ and I say, ‘no, we'll figure it out.’ If they can do what they are doing, by serving, we can do what we need to do as civilians.”

On the controversies regarding military service and campaigns against the religious sector, Rose says, “We all saw the price that these boys have paid over the past year in what they're doing and the price that we have paid with blood. It's very important for our organization, and for all the Israeli's, to embrace them and say "thank you". They could very easily stay in yeshiva and continue studying, yet they're leaving everything. They’re leaving their comfort zone and giving two or three years of their time for meaningful service.”

“So if we can give them basic equipment to make their life easier when they draft into the army, going in for basic training, that will make a lot of difference to these soldiers. For them to see that someone is saying ‘thank you’ to them, ‘thank you for your service,’ ‘thank you for what you're doing,’ adds Rose.

“We give each soldier an appreciation package, that has multi-tools, dry-fit T-shirts, toiletries, etc., everything to make it easier for the soldiers in the army,” says Rose. Despite having connections with big donors around the world, he adds, “We are not asking for big donations, but smaller amounts for specific items, such as helmets. For example, if a donor gives us $140, you can equip a soldier going into the army now and say to him, ‘Thank you for your service’.”

“By donating $140 you are part of this mission, wherever you are living, you are showing the soldier that you are part of Am Yisrael. That is what the Israel Magen Fund is all about; how to connect the people from overseas with Israel, with our soldiers, saying to them, ‘We're with you the whole time.’ The connection doesn't just stop when we’re giving out that equipment, it goes throughout the service. They have a connection with us. They always can turn to us for other equipment when they go into actual combat, such as helmets, protective vests, glasses, whatever it is, we're there for them,” Rose elaborates.

If you support the Israel Magen Fund, you'll be able to get to a situation where everyone's together and there's no difference between us,” Rose concluded.

From wherever you are in the world, you can show a soldier that you are standing with them and appreciate all they do. Please consider giving a kit to one of the 1,000 Hesder yeshiva soldiers drafting this month!