US House Speaker Mike Johnson called on the Biden Administration to act against Iran after multiple American servicemen were injured in a rocket attack on a military base in Iraq.

"After repeated attacks on American troops in the region, and while Israel is under threat from Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran, the U.S. cannot hesitate to defend our servicemembers and our ally," Johnson said.

"Any attack by Iran against Israel or American interests would be unjustified and met with decisive force. America and our allies and partners in the region should work together to strongly counter Iran and its terror proxies to send a clear message against these malign activities.

"We know the current Iranian aggression, backed by Chinese and Russian interests, comes after a months-long pressure campaign against Israel from the Biden-Harris Administration. Now is the time for the White House to realize their choices have brought us to the brink of disaster and give full-throated support to Israel. President Biden must immediately release all previously withheld and delayed weapons to Israel — so it can defend its people and deter Iran — and make clear that there will be decisive economic, military, and international ramifications should Iran engage in or support any attacks." the Speaker said.