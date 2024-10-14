At first, the nurses thought she was hallucinating.

Sara Yurowitz, mother of 12, lies frail and pale in her hospital bed, her body weak from years of battling cancer. But sometimes, the quiet in her hospital room is shattered by something heartbreaking.

“G-d, save me! I need to be there for my children!” she screams, her face streaked with tears. “They still need me!”

It wasn’t long before the nurses realized this woman wasn’t hallucinating. She was simply doing what any desperate mother would do — crying out to G-d to let her live just a little longer for the sake of her children.

For the past three years, Sara has fought bravely against cancer while continuing to care for her large family. Now, with the cancer spreading and no money left for her treatments, Sara's family is in a race against time. Her husband, Yehuda, a humble teacher, has drained every last resource to keep her alive, but without immediate help, her children will soon have to face a terrifying reality — losing their mother.

When Sara screams, it’s the cry of a mother who would do anything — beg, plead, and pray for more time with her children. The Yurowitz family is reaching out for help, knowing that with enough donations, Sara can keep fighting and hold on to the life her children desperately need her to live.

With enough support, Sara can receive the treatments she needs and keep being the strong mother she has always been. Every donation counts — it could be the difference between life and death for this mother of 12.

