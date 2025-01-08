Jewish American folk singer and songwriter Peter Yarrow, a member of the iconic 1960s trio Peter, Paul and Mary, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 86.

Yarrow, who wrote the beloved classic "Puff the Magic Dragon" which was performed by the trio, had been battling bladder cancer for the past four years.

The musician died in New York City, surrounded by loved ones, his publicist Ken Sunshine confirmed to NBC News.

“Our fearless dragon is tired and has entered the last chapter of his magnificent life. The world knows Peter Yarrow the iconic folk activist, but the human being behind the legend is every bit as generous, creative, passionate, playful, and wise as his lyrics suggest,” his daughter, Bethany Yarrow, said in a statement.

Yarrow was born on May 31, 1938, in Manhattan, the son of Vera Wisebrode and Bernard Yarrow. His parents were educated Ukrainian Jewish immigrants, whose families had settled in Providence, Rhode Island.

His passing comes 14 years after the death of Mary Travers in 2009 at age 72, leaving Noel Paul Stookey, 87, as the sole surviving member of Peter, Paul and Mary.

The trio’s music became synonymous with the civil rights and anti-Vietnam War movements, and Yarrow co-wrote their most enduring hit, “Puff the Magic Dragon,” inspired by a poem by the late Lenny Lipton.

In 1963, the group performed at the historic March on Washington, where Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his iconic “I Have a Dream” speech. Their appearance was at the invitation of fellow musician and activist Harry Belafonte.

The trio’s other celebrated hits include “Blowin’ in the Wind,” “Leaving on a Jet Plane,” “Lemon Tree,” and “Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right.”

Later in life, Yarrow maintained a relatively low profile, following a 1970 conviction for molesting a 14-year-old girl in a Washington D.C. hotel room in 1969. He served three months in jail and was pardoned by President Jimmy Carter in 1981, just before Carter left office.

The conviction, however, cast a shadow over Yarrow’s legacy, particularly during the Me Too era. He was frequently disinvited from events once his past became widely known.

Yarrow is survived by his wife Marybeth, son Christopher, daughter Bethany, and granddaughter Valentina.