The search for the missing Hymanut Kassou continued on Monday, 162 days after her disappearance from Tzfat.

The search was conducted by the Israel Police and the Israel Dog Unit, a nonprofit specializing in working dogs, in the half-kilometer radius around where she was last seen.

Other participants in the search included representatives of the Jewish Agency, and many volunteers from other organizations.

Searchers took care to thoroughly document all aspects of which areas were searched, by who, and with what equipment.

MK Tsega Melaku (Likud) mentioned the search in the Knesset plenum, stating, "We hear a lot about the hostages, but this girl has been gone for 162 days and we hear nothing. She is a daughter, sister, granddaughter to all of us, and we all need to engage in introspection for her sake."