Thousands of people, including relatives, friends, and ordinary Israelis, gathered in Tel Aviv Monday evening to mark the fifth birthday of Ariel Bibas, who was kidnapped together with his parents and baby brother on October 7, 2023 and has been held hostage in Gaza for the last eight months.

Little Ariel is being held captive by Hamas along with his mother Shiri and his little brother Kfir. His father Yarden is believed to be held in a separate location from the rest of the family.

The event began with a march with the participation of thousands of people from HaBima Square to the Hostages Square.

Pnina Bibas, Yarden's mother and Ariel's grandmother, wrote in an open letter to Ariel that was published in The Daily Mail, "My dear Luli, Nine months have passed since you were taken from us by bad people. Nine months of tears, prayers, and unwavering hope. The world around us continues to turn, but time seems to have frozen without you. You've grown a year older, but there's no celebration."

She wondered if Ariel even knows today is his birthday. "I try to imagine the moment you'll return to us. Will you still call me 'Grandma Nini'? Will you still want to play 'piggyback'?"

"Every day I dream of the moment we'll be together again," the hopeful grandmother said to her kidnapped grandson.