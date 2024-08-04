Hundreds of family members and friends attended the funeral on Sunday evening of Rina Daniv OBM, who was murdered this morning in a terrorist attack in Holon.

The condition of her husband Shimon, who was injured in the attack, has improved, and he was brought to the funeral, at the Holon-Bat Yam cemetery, from hospital by ambulance.

"We have come to say goodbye to a dear and beloved woman, a very charismatic character. Rina was the boss of the Daniv family. She was a grandmother who knew how to give love to her grandchildren, even with endless gifts. Every morning we would go for walks together. Together we achieved so much and took advantage of every moment in life. Rina knew how adapt our Friday night meals to everyone. Losing you is hard and deep. You left us your legacy and good memories. Rest in peace," Shimon said to Israel Hayom.

Son Oz said in tears: "My mother. I can't believe you're not here with us. I can't accept this. How does one deal with this difficult news? Why you, my mother? I will always talk about my mother in the present tense. It's hard to talk about her in the past tense. You are the best Mother in the world. You have the biggest heart in the world.”

“You love to help others and volunteer, sew scarves for soldiers. You are always there when needed. Mom and Dad like to go out for walks. They would walk for miles. Like every morning, they went for a walk near their house, when a terrorist attacked them and murdered my mother in cold blood and wounded my father."