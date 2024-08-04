סרטון ממצלמת קסדת חובש יחידת האופנועים של מד"א מד"א

Footage from a camera attached to the helmet of an EMT from the MDA motorcycle unit shows the first moments after a terrorist fatally stabbed Israelis in Holon in central Israel.

Two people were murdered and two were wounded in the Sunday morning stabbing attack.

One of the victims has been identified as Rina Daniv, 66. Her husband, Shimon, 68, was seriously wounded. An 80-year-old man was also murdered.

MDA EMTs and paramedics stated that they pronounced a 70-year-old female deceased, and treated and evacuated a further three casualties: an 80-year-old male in critical condition undergoing CPR, a 68-year-old male in serious condition, and a 26-year-old male in moderate condition. The 80-year-old male was later pronounced deceased.

