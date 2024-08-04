התרגיל של חטיבת כפיר צילום: דובר צה"ל

The Kfir Brigade completed an exercise in the Northern Command last week, the first by a regular duty infantry brigade in the northern region, after a series of exercises of the reserve brigades.

Over the past few days, the soldiers of the Kfir Brigade practiced combat on enemy territory while practicing movement through thicketed terrain, mountainous terrain, and activating fire. As part of the exercise, the troops practiced combat scenarios, evacuation of the wounded encounters with the enemy, and the use of camouflage and combat techniques. Additionally, the work of the various headquarters was exercised.

The exercise is part of an ongoing series of ground forces exercises focusing on the northern sector, that are being led by the Ground Forces Training Center.

Since the beginning of the war, the brigade’s soldiers have operated in three sectors - in Gaza, conducting maneuvers in the south, center, and north of the Gaza Strip; in Judea and Samaria, apprehending terrorists; and in the North, taking part in the combat on the northern border.

