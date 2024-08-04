תיעוד מתקיפות צה"ל ברצועה צילום: דובר צה"ל

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced that last week, based on IDF and ISA intelligence and using precise munition, an IAF aircraft struck and eliminated the Hamas terrorist Ismail Nofal in the area of Nuseirat, who was responsible for rocket launches toward Israeli territory and participated in the October 7th Massacre.

Overnight, the IAF struck an operative that conducted terrorist activities in Deir al-Balah. During the strike, secondary explosions were identified, indicating the presence of weaponry in the area.

IDF troops continue to operate in central Gaza. Over the past day, an IAF aircraft eliminated several armed terrorist cells that posed a threat to the forces in the area and dismantled a Hamas weapons storage facility.

IDF troops continue precise, intelligence-based operations in the Rafah area. Over the past day, IAF aircraft eliminated several terrorists and dismantled terrorist infrastructure.

Over the past day, the IAF struck approximately 50 terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip, including terrorist cells, military structures, observation posts, and terrorist infrastructure.