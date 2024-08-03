The IDF has revealed proof that Ismail Al-Ghoul, who was eliminated on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, was a Hamas Nukhba terrorist.

Al-Ghoul took part in the October 7th massacre and worked as a journalist for the Al Jazeera channel for the past few months.

On Saturday, the IDF revealed a document from 2021, found on Hamas computers seized in the Gaza Strip, which details a list of thousands of the organization’s military wing operatives.

The document revealed that as of 2021, Al-Ghoul was an engineer in the Hamas Gaza Brigade.

The IDF stressed, "Despite the deceitful attempts by Hamas and Al Jazeera to portray Al-Ghoul as a decent journalist, Al-Ghoul was an active Hamas terrorist."