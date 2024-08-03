Arabs ignite blaze in Jerusalem hills

A fire broke out Saturday near Har Adar and Mevaseret Zion. After four hours, firefighters announced that they had gained control of the flames.

Initial investigations show that the fire broke out as a result of arson in a number of separate areas under Palestinian Authority control.

According to the Fire and Rescue Service, "Palestinians ignited a fire in the Jeusalem hills near Mevaseret - and continued igniting as we worked to extinguish the flames, apparently in an attempt to harm the teams."

The source said, "Many Palestinian firefighting teams participated in the efforts to extinguish [the blaze], since the early afternoon hours."

Firefighting teams will remain in the area in the coming hours and overnight, in order to prevent the blaze from reigniting, and to protect the nearby towns from additional arson attempts.