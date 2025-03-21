Hyper Cacher, the Paris kosher supermarket that was the scene of a terror attack in 2015 was set ablaze in an arson attack late Wednesday night, according to French political leaders.

Paris 20th arrondissement Mayor Éric Pliez confirmed the incident on Instagram, stating that while the perpetrator's motives remain unclear, the attack took place amid a sharp rise in antisemitic incidents.

"I stand alongside the Hyper Cacher team in this ordeal," Pliez said Thursday. "The fight against antisemitism is the subject of our utmost vigilance, and we cannot tolerate it at all."

French Equality Minister Aurore Bergé announced that an investigation is underway.

The European Jewish Congress (EJC) urged authorities to swiftly bring those responsible to justice.

“We are deeply troubled by the arson attack on the Hyper Cacher supermarket in Paris, a site forever marked by the tragic 2015 hostage crisis,” EJC wrote in a post on X.

“This act of vandalism, just months after the attack’s tenth anniversary, is yet another reminder of the persistent threats Jewish communities face. We stand in solidarity with Hyper Cacher and the Jewish community of France. Authorities must ensure that those responsible are swiftly brought to justice,” it added.

The Hyper Cacher market was attacked on January 9, 2015, when a jihadist terrorist entered the store and murdered four people .

The attacker held hostages inside the store while demanding safe passage for the attackers who murdered 12 people at the offices of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo. He was later killed in a shootout with police.

In the years since the Charlie Hebdo and Hyper Cacher attacks, France has been hit by a number of Islamist terror attacks, the biggest one being the attack in November of 2015 in which 129 people were murdered.

The country has been under a heightened alert in recent years in the wake of the attacks.