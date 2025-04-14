A new security-related affair is currently being investigated by the authorities regarding an incident that occurred during the war in Gaza.

The affair is currently under a gag order, and additional information can not be published. Attorney General Gali Baharav Miara, Shin Bet Director Ronen Bar, and Police Internal Investigations Department Chief Keren Bar-Menachem are involved in the case.

Since the outbreak of the war, several security-sensitive affairs have been investigated. Among other cases, authorities continue to investigate allegations that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's aids - Yonatan Urich and Eli Feldstein - were paid to promote Qatari interests in Israel.

In addition, authorities continue to investigate the case involving Eli Feldstein and IDF NCO Ari Rosenfeld, in which classified documents were leaked to a German newspaper.