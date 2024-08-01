תיעוד מתקיפות צה"ל ברצועת עזה דובר צה"ל

In the Khan Yunis area of Gaza, launchers loaded with projectiles and aimed toward Israeli territory were struck by the IDF.

IDF troops are continuing precise, intelligence-based operational activity in the Rafah area. The troops are currently operating in the area of Tel al-Sultan, where they dismantled a structure rigged with explosives that was used by Hamas terrorists.

Simultaneously, IDF troops continue to operate in central Gaza.

Over the past day, several terrorist cells that posed a threat to IDF troops in the area were struck by the IAF.

Furthermore, over the past day, the IAF struck approximately 35 terror targets in the Gaza Strip, including armed terrorist cells, military structures, and additional terror infrastructure.