Former US President Donald Trump on Wednesday clashed with ABC News correspondent Rachel Scott at a convention of Black journalists, slamming her “disgraceful” questioning after she asked why Black voters should trust him with another term.

Scott had opened a question-and-answer session with Trump by citing his past comments spreading the birther conspiracy about former President Barack Obama, his call for certain Democratic lawmakers to “go back” to countries they came from and his meeting with white supremacist Nick Fuentes at Mar-a-Lago.

“Why should Black voters trust you?” Scott asked.

Trump then fired back, “I don’t think I’ve ever been asked a question in such a horrible manner. A first question. You don’t even say hello, how are you. Are you with ABC, because I think they’re a fake news network, a terrible network. I think it’s disgraceful that I came here in good spirit. I love the Black population of this country, I’ve done so much for the Black population of this country.”

“I think it’s a very nasty question,” Trump added. “For you to start off a question and answer period especially when you’re 35 minutes late … in such a hostile manner, I think it’s a disgrace.”

During his time as President, Trump regularly criticized the mainstream US media, which he repeatedly branded as “fake news”.

He has been particularly critical of CNN and in 2018 had a fiery exchange with its chief White House correspondent, Jim Acosta, which resulted in the White House temporarily revoking Acosta’s press credentials.

In the wake of that incident, Trump suggested that a new international television network should be formed to compete with CNN and present the greatness of the United States around the world.

Another clash, in April of 2020, occurred when Washington Post reporter Philip Rucker questioned a report from the Department of Homeland Security suggesting the coronavirus can be suppressed by heat and humidity.

"I'm the president and you're fake news,” Trump fired back at Rucker, adding, “It’s a just a suggestion from a brilliant lab, from a very very smart, perhaps brilliant man. He’s talking about sun, he’s talking about heat. And you see the numbers. That’s it, that’s all I have. I’m just here to present talent. I’m here to present ideas.”