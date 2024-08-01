The graduation ceremony for UAV operators, during which operator pins were awarded to the graduates of the 43rd Operator Course, was held on Wednesday at the Palmachim Air Force Base.

The ceremony was attended by the Commanding Officer of the Israeli Air Force, Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar, the Commanding Officer of the Palmachim Air Force Base, Brig. Gen. Yigal Dadon, and the Chief Artillery Officer, BG Yair Nathans, along with other commanders and the families of the graduates.

Starting on Wednesday, 33 unmanned aerial vehicle operators will join the ranks of the Israeli Air Force's UAV Unit, one of the world's leaders in operational capabilities.

The graduation ceremony was held after seven months of training, during which the cadets entered the course in the midst of combat. They were deployed to operational squadrons across the IAF, where they assisted in carrying out operational missions and took part in the war effort. During the war, unmanned aerial vehicles are constantly present in various arenas Israel faces, conducting intelligence gathering, precise eliminations, and hovering over the operating troops in the Gaza Strip to ensure direct and indirect support to the troops.

The Commanding Officer of the Israeli Air Force, Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar commented on the elimination of senior Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr during his remarks at the ceremony.

“We are in the midst of the longest war in our history since the War of Independence, fighting for almost ten months without a break and without weariness. The Israeli Air Force defends and operates in all arenas of the war, enveloping the State of Israel with dozens of aircraft, manned and unmanned, ready and prepared within minutes for any scenario, in any arena,” he said.

“Last night, in an operation based on high-quality intelligence, fighter planes precisely struck Sayyid Muhsan in Beirut, Hezbollah's Chief of Staff and Nasrallah's right-hand man. This is another message to our enemies throughout the Middle East - we will act against anyone planning to harm the citizens of the State of Israel, there is nowhere that is too far for us to strike,” added Bar.

“At the same time, we are also strongly prepared in defense. Hundreds of aerial defense soldiers, along with air control personnel, are stationed across the country with the best systems, ready to carry out their mission as they have done over the past 299 days - to protect the State of Israel and its citizens. These days, the IAF continues to operate in deep partnership with the Southern Command and the troops on the ground in the Gaza Strip. We do not forget our important mission to return the hostages back to their families. We remember well the residents from the south and the north, whom we must return to their homes safely. This is a just war like no other. We entered it against our will, we are filled with purpose and determination,” he stated.