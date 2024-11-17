The Commanding Officer of the Israeli Air Force, Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar, visited the Jabaliya area in the Gaza Strip today (Sunday) and conducted a tour with the Commanding Officer of the 162nd Division, BG Itzik Cohen, the Commanding Officer of the Givati Brigade, COL Liron Batito, and other senior commanders.

The commanders briefed Maj. Gen. Bar on the operational situation, achievements in the area, and plans moving forward, emphasizing the cooperation between air and ground forces.

Commanding Officer of the Israeli Air Force Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar: “For over a year, all Israeli Air Force units have been operating wing-to-shoulder with the brave soldiers on the ground. I want you to know that while you are here fighting the enemy on the ground, the Israeli Air Force operates 24/7 to provide effective fire support to every unit, in every location.”

Commanding Officer of the 162nd Division BG Itzik Cohen: “For over a year, we have been fighting across the entirety of Gaza, constantly supported by the personnel of the Israeli Air Force from above. Together, we’ve learned how to complete operational tasks effectively, powerfully strike the enemy, and dominate every area we reach. Here in Jabaliya, we are employing significant aerial firepower, which is a key component in our battle in this sector.”