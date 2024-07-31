Worshipers at dozens of mosques in Arab towns and cities in Judea and Samaria heard fiery speeches inciting violence and terrorism in the wake of the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. Many of these speeches were broadcast on the mosques' loudspeakers

In the last few hours, the Hamas terrorist has issued a widespread call through preachers at mosques and various Telegram channels to gather in multiple central locations following the noon prayers and from there go out and commit acts of violence.

Among the places where the inciting speeches were broadcast are the villages of Silwad near Ofra, Deir Sharaf near Shavi Shomron and Aqraba near Migdalim - in addition to the cities of Shechem (Nablus), Al-Bireh, Jenin and Tulkarm.

The Fighting for Our Lives Forum stated, "The mosques in Judea and Samaria are central terrorist bases for all intents and purposes, just like in Gaza."

"The mosque is not only the source of incitement for the murderous intentions of the terrorists, but also serves as a gathering point for attacks and terrorist acts," the forum stated.

"Just as in Gaza, where after many years, the IDF realized that the mosques are the root of terrorism and is working to dismantle them throughout the war, the same must be done in Judea and Samaria. The message should be clear: any mosque that utters inflammatory language or carries out terrorist activity will be bombed from the air within minutes. This is a basic and essential step in normal times, all the more so these days when the region is on the verge of boiling over. We call on General [Avi] Bluth and the political echelon to order the destruction of any mosque or other building that incites or acts to kill Jews."