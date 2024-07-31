The Izz ad-Din Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas's military arm, published a statement mourning the elimination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh, which they referred to as a "heart-wrenching act of elimination" and a "Nazi crime."

The statement notes that Haniyeh was eliminated "after a life rich with generosity, Jihad, and sacrifice" and that "he had an important part in strengthening the struggle, uniting the efforts of the (Islamic) nation, uniting forces, and turning the compass toward Jerusalem."

According to the al-Qassam Brigades, Heniyeh's life "ended with falling for Allah in the noblest campaign - the campaign of al-Aqsa Flood which our people and the free men of the (Islamic) nation for the defense of al-Asqa (Mosque) and the holy places."

The organization also stated that "the criminal elimination against the leader Haniyeh in the center of the Iranian capital, is a significant and severe event which moves the war to new dimensions and there will be great consequences for the entire region."

"The enemy was mistaken in its estimation regarding the expansion of the circle of aggression, the elimination of resistance leaders on different fronts, and the violation of the sovereignty of the nations in the region, and Netanyahu the criminal who is blinded by power is leading the occupation entity to the abyss and is hastening its collapse and riddance from the land of Palestine once and for all.

"The enemy will pay for its aggression with blood in Gaza and the West Bank, and within its monstrous entity and anywhere our people's mujahids could reach," the organization added.