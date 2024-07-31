MK Sharren Haskel (National Unity Party) spoke to Arutz Sheva - Israel National News on Wednesday about the assassinations overnight of Fuad Shukr "Sayyid Muhsan," Hezbollah's number two official, and Ismail Haniyeh, the highest-ranking official in Hamas, in separate airstrike overnight.

"I think with both of them, the world is definitely a better place without them. They were in charge or had the key role in murdering thousands, probably even more, innocent people. I want to remind you that the military adviser of Nasrallah, Fuad who was eliminated yesterday, he was in charge in 1983, he played a key role in murdering 241 American citizens and marine[s]," MK Haskel said.

She added, "The scope and devastation of what these two people have done in this world, I don't think many people really understand how much the world really is a better place now. And so, obviously, these were necessary measures."

She noted that Israel has not commented on the assassination of Haniyeh in Tehran, "but on the attack in Beirut, that was a response to the massacre of 12 children. This was a complete disaster. Innocent children, 12 innocent children, who just wanted to play soccer in the spirit and atmosphere of what is happening with the Olympics. And those monsters murdered them in cold blood. There has to be a very harsh response that will draw a red line, that will bring back deterrence to our country, to our people, so that they can live here safely and securely."

Haskel believes that the strike on Shukr should have happened sooner. "We shouldn't have waited for a disaster like that. Every day there are rockets, there are drones, there are missiles that are being fired and shot toward innocent civilians here in Israel by Hezbollah, by the IRGC, on the order of Iran. We had dozens of people being murdered here in Israel by Hezbollah. We shouldn't have waited for a disaster to defend the north. We shouldn't have waited for a disaster to defend our citizens, our people. It should have happened before. We should have drawn the red line prior to that."

"Those children didn't have to pay that price," she said. "For nine months we've been trying to reach diplomatic agreements and understandings, but Hezbollah's not interested in diplomatic accords or resolutions. Hezbollah, exactly like Hamas, are given orders from Tehran, from the IRGC, and they want the complete annihilation of our country, of our people. We cannot come to an agreement. We cannot go halfway to that, to the genocide of our people."

"So we need to understand that there's going to be a full confrontation sooner or later. The question is, how many more people will need to lose their lives before we bring back the safety and security to our people and before we are capable of bringing back so many Israeli refugees who cannot return to their homes.

The other big story in Israel this week has been the arrest of nine soldiers at the Sde Teiman base on suspicion of abusing a terrorist prisoner, which sparked protests in which demonstrators broke into the base on Monday. MK Haskel has a different solution to the issue.

"I don't think it has to be the mission of our soldiers, Israeli citizens, to guard those monsters, those Nukhba forces, those terrorists who have committed horrible crimes against humanity," she said.

"That's why I proposed this morning in our Committee of National Security to bring outside, foreign forces to come and actually guard those monsters. I think, from a budget point of view it will actually be cheaper. And I think morally, it will really relieve many Israeli citizens [for whom] I think this mission is almost an impossible mission, every single day."