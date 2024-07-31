US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday stressed that the US was not involved in the elimination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, but said that he had "seen the reports" on the matter.

Blinken also refused to speculate on the potential consequences of Haniyeh's death, stating, "I've learned over many years never to speculate on the impact one event may have on something else."

At the same time, he promised that the US will continue to push for a ceasefire which would end the war between Israel and the Hamas terror group.

He stressed that it is "vitally important to help end the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza. It's vitally important to get the hostages home, including a number of Americans."

Israel is widely believed to have eliminated Haniyeh, but has not officially commented on the reports. Meanwhile, Iran continues its investigation into Haniyeh's death.