Nir Poupko, 28, from Kibbutz Hagoshrim, is the civilian who was killed on Tuesday by a rocket launched by Hezbollah.

Popko was fatally wounded when the rocket landed in the yard of a house in the kibbutz. After resuscitation efforts, the rescue teams confirmed him dead.

Alon Hirsch, a friend of Poupko from the kibbutz, wrote: "Nothing else is important in comparison to the fact that Nir Poupko, a kibbutz member and one of the nicest people I knew, was murdered today by a Hezbollah rocket."

The Upper Galilee Regional Council announced: "We were so afraid of this moment, and here it came. We mourn together with Kibbutz Gagoshrim and the family of kibbutz resident, Nir Poupko."

Poupko's grandfather, a veteran member of the kibbutz, wrote in October 2023, after the outbreak of the war: "The state told me to 'run away.' We will not give you a weapon to protect yourself, and your home. If you stay – that's your problem. I could be murdered in my home or who knows something else, maybe something will fall on my head." Nir's funeral will be held tomorrow at the cemetery of Kibbutz Hagoshrim.

Paramedic Yuval Levy and MDA medics Noam Wolf and Nadav Oren said after the incident: "Immediately after the alarms went off, we received a report of an injured person and went to the scene. This is a very serious incident. We arrived at the scene and saw a 30-year-old man on the path with shrapnel wounds to his upper body. He was unconscious and we immediately started giving him medical treatment and performing CPR. In the end we had to confirm him dead."

In response, Israel planes attacked a Hezbollah observation post in the Eyta al-Sha'ab area and a Hezbollah terror infrastructure in the Kafr Kila area in southern Lebanon.