The Honenu legal organization revealed what it claimed are new details of the incident in which a Hamas terrorist claimed he was abused by IDF soldiers at the Sde Teiman detention facility, after previously stating that the terrorist was one who attacked the soldiers.

“The incident began when the terrorist, a Hamas company commander in Jabaliya in the Gaza Strip, tried to seize a taser gun from one of the soldiers, and only due to the determination of the soldiers did they succeed in overpowering the terrorist," Honenu stated.

Last night, Honenu stated that the incident in question took place about three weeks ago when the terrorist was transferred that day from Ofer prison to Sde Teiman following a violent incident at the first prison in which he allegedly participated.

The soldiers, following standard procedure, searched the terrorist. During the search, according to the lawyers, the terrorist resisted and began to attack and bite the soldiers. One of the soldiers was even injured by the attack. The abuse the soldiers are accused of allegedly occurred during this search.

Protests broke out at the Sde Teiman base Monday afternoon after masked Military Police investigators raided the base where Hamas Nukhba terrorists are being held and detained eight IDF reservists suspected of abusing a detained terrorist. The suspicions were reportedly based on medical findings in a hospital indicating the terrorist had suffered trauma to the buttocks while in custody.

Physical clashes broke out at the scene between the MPs and the reservists. During the arrests, several of the soldiers barricaded themselves in the base and refused to go into custody. The suspects are from Force 100, a special Military Police Corps unit for high-risk prison facilities.

Among the protestors were Knesset members Zvi Sukkot and Nissim Vaturi, and Minister Amichai Eliyahu, who entered the base together with the many protestors.

Later, protestors managed to break into the military police base at Beit Lid Monday evening in protest against the arrest of the eight soldiers.