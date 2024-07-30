US intelligence believes that Iran is working to stoke societal discord in the United States and undermine Donald Trump’s bid to regain the White House — as it tried to do four years ago, the Washington Post reported.

Briefings for the Director of National Intelligence, the DHS, and the FBI indirectly claimed that Iran was working to undermine Trump, saying that Iran was instead 'attempting to avoid tensions with the US.'

Iran's main method of operations has been extensive investments in misinformation to the American public, as opposed to targeting election machines, mail, services, or websites. The misinformation has grown significantly since the beginning of the war in Gaza.

Russia and China also remain significant potential threats to election integrity, although there is no conclusive evidence that they have been targeting this election so far.