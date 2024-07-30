קבלת הפנים לנועה ויעקב ארגמני באדיבות המצלם

Hundreds of people, including members of the Noam party, held a special reception at Ben Gurion International Airport for Noa Argamani and her father Yaakov, upon their return from the United States after joining Prime Minister Netanyahu's delegation to Washington.

The participants sang songs in honor of Noa's return from Hamas captivity several months ago and called out, “Israel salutes you."

The Noam party's youth department stated: "It is time for everyone to know that the people of Israel want victory and back the Prime Minister to lead the campaign to victory. Noa Argamani showed courage and national responsibility when despite all the protests of the extreme left she traveled and supported the position of the Israeli government to bring the campaign to a conclusion and to release the hostages."

Deputy Minister Avihai Mizrachi added: "The hostages were kidnapped by the extreme left. Well done to Noa Argamani for not giving in to it."