הפריצה למחנה בית ליד הוד בראל כתב איו"ש גל"צ

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich on Monday evening backed the dozens of demonstrators who came to protest the arrest of eight IDF soldiers in Sde Teiman, who were detained on suspicion of abusing a jailed terrorist.

"The civil protest against the terrible injustice towards the reservists in Sde Teiman is justified and I support it with all my heart," wrote Minister Smotrich.

He added that "unlike the hypocritical left who turned breaking the law, refusing to serve and setting the country on fire into a method for a year and a half under the auspices of the Attorney General, we have a responsibility to the state."

"Therefore," the minister continued, "I call on everyone to obey the law and protect the integrity of the army and the people. Do not break into bases and do not confront our brethren - the soldiers and policemen, and protest within the accepted limitations."

His comments came after demonstrators were able to break into the base of the military police in Beit Lid, in protest against the arrest of the eight soldiers. Chief of Staff Lt. Col. Herzi Halevi and IDF spokesman Brigadier General Daniel Hagari arrived at the base and spoke with the soldiers after they were attacked by protesters.

The protest organizers condemned the break-in and asked protesters not to confront the soldiers and only to protest outside the base. One of the activists wrote, "We have come to support the soldiers and not to create anarchy. Do not harm the soldiers, do not argue with them and do not push them, we are in a demonstration of support for them and not against them."