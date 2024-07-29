Protestors managed to break into the military police base at Beit Lid Monday evening in protest against the arrest of eight soldiers earlier in the day at Sde Teiman on suspicion of abuse of a terrorist.

The protest organizers condemned the break-in and asked not to confront the soldiers but only to express protest outside the base. One of the organizers wrote: "We came to support the soldiers and not to create anarchy. Do not harm the soldiers, do not fight with them, and do not push them. We are here for a demonstration of support for them, not against them.''

The quick response force in the base repelled the intrusion with riot gear and pepper spray.

The protest is taking place at the site after a fierce protest was held at the Sde Teiman base where the military police arrested the eight soldiers.

Among the protestors were Knesset members Zvi Sukkot and Nissim Vaturi, and Minister Amichai Eliyahu, who entered the base together with the many protestors.

The Military Adovcate's office is accompanying and representing six of the soldiers detained for investigation. "They are reservists, all of whom are normative citizens with families, fulfilling their complex roles faithfully while facing continuous life-threatening situations," the Military Defense stated.

Earlier it was revealed that the terrorist who complained against the soldiers who attacked him is a company commander in Hamas in the city of Jabalia in the Gaza Strip. The information was disclosed by attorneys Adi Keidar and Nati Rom from the Honenu organization, who represent some of the soldiers detained at Sde Teiman.

This incident took place about three weeks ago when the terrorist was transferred that day from Ofer Prison to Sde Teiman, apparently due to a disturbance by the prisoners.

The soldiers, as part of the procedure, conducted a search on him. During the search, according to the attorneys, the terrorist resisted and began to attack and bite the soldiers. One of the soldiers was even injured from the attack. The assault attributed to the soldiers apparently took place during the inspection.