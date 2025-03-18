MK Boaz Bismuth (Likud) spoke to Arutz Sheva-Israel National News on Monday following Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s announcement that he would dismiss the head of the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), Ronen Bar.

Asked to explain the latest development to those reading about it and finding it awkward, Bismuth replied that they only find it awkward because they view anything that Netanyahu does as “something that is illegal, something that you cannot do, something that is, how would I say, is destroying democracy, destroying civilization, destroying humanity, which is totally ridiculous.”

“We're a country with the rule of law. Netanyahu is totally entitled to fire the head of Shabak,” Bismuth stated, adding, “Now, let me explain something. We have a lot of respect for Shabak. I mean, Shabak is an important organization, an organization that did amazing things to Israel and prevented many, many terrorist attacks. Yet, on the 7th of October, with all due respect, they failed, and they know it. They themselves accept their failure.”

“Prime Minister Netanyahu cannot work anymore with the head of Shabak,” continued Bismuth. “There are leaks coming from Shabak to the media, and he has no faith, he doesn't have trust in the head of Shabak. So they cannot work together. This is the issue, and this is something that the law allows him to do.”

He was asked about the next steps in the war, as US President Donald Trump has said that he does not want war but has also stated that Hamas cannot play a role in governing Gaza.

“President Trump doesn't want war. Nobody wants war. I mean, you need to know war in order to detest war. War is what? War is orphans. War is death. We never wanted war in Israel. On the contrary, we wanted to live in peace with our neighbors. Yet, in order to prevent war, you need deterrence. In order to have deterrence, you need to win a war. And that is what has changed. Israel is determined this time, unfortunately, in the past, it wasn't the case, to win this war. And only by winning the war, you will win deterrence again. And also, by winning the war, you will win peace,” replied Bismuth.

He continued, “President Trump understood it. Prime Minister Netanyahu understood it. Every logical person understood it. Those who want to make changes, political changes in Israel, and not through voting, are the ones that oppose this idea.”

Asked about a return to fighting given the sacrifices Israel has made in the past year and a half, Bismuth replied, “As I said before, nobody likes war. I said it before, nobody wants orphans. I have seen so many funerals this year. Every funeral, I think to myself, I have no more tears, and yet I have so many tears. Death is unacceptable. Parents burying their kids is unacceptable. Yet, the 7th of October is unacceptable, and in order to prevent women being raped, kids being hijacked, kids being murdered, families being burned alive, in order to prevent that, you need to win the war.”

Bismuth also commented on legislation he is promoting regarding Arabs who illegally enter Israeli cities and towns, emphasizing that this is not just a criminal issue, but rather a security-related danger.

“Of course it's a danger. I mean, you've got 40,000 of this kind every day in Israel. And this is why we say, not again. If you're not allowed to be here and you're arrested, one year in jail minimum. This is the minimum for them. There is a minimum. You go to jail, because with all due respect, security for our citizens comes first.”