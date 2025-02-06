MK Boaz Bismuth (Likud) told Arutz Sheva-Israel National News that, in his opinion, the meeting between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump exceeded all expectations.

"President Trump is a great friend; there has never been a president in the entire history of the US who supported Israel like he does. The man knows exactly what's good for us, what's good for the Middle East, and what's good for the world," said Bismuth.

On the criticism that has been sounded about Trump's voluntary migration plan from Gaza, Bismuth stated, "I hear people wondering 'what is this voluntary migration?' We live in a world where we want to implement realistic things. When they talked to us about two states, no one was shocked, even though it's the most unrealistic and most dangerous thing for regional stability and for the State of Israel. For decades, we've been fed illusions. They told us that two states were the solution, that terrorists would turn into saints, that we should give a Nobel Peace Prize to an archterrorist and he would change his ways. And what did we get? Disengagement, Hamas, terror, and promises that proved false. Trump came and set things straight."

He stressed that the Middle East has changed and regional alliances have shifted accordingly. "Today there is a coalition of Arab states who stand with Israel against Iran. The Saudis don't want a Palestinian state under Hamas or terrorist control. We share the same interests. Trump understands this very well, sometimes better than some Israelis here who don't bother to read the reality."

Bismuth highlighted the change he is identifying in international relations following Trump's statements. "We are changing the language, changing the discourse. In the current reality, we can build a lot, but mainly we can, as Trump is doing together with our Prime Minister, paint a new Middle East."

