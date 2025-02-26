Chairman of the National Security Committee, MK Boaz Bismuth, opened the committee’s meeting this morning (Wednesday) with a minute of silence in memory of Shiri, Ariel and Kfir Bibas.



"Not one day has passed that we have not prayed for these angels. This is a difficult day, as the entire Jewish Nation accompanies the Bibas family, a family that has become an integral part of us," he said.



MK Tzvika Foghel said that the Bibas family symbolizes the most severe impact on three generations. "I will do everything I can to encourage the revenge for these little children. This is an evil that we must fight against with all our strength."

The funeral procession left the funeral home in Rishon Lezion and will travel past the Rishonim Interchange, the Yavne Interchange brigde, the Ad Halom bridge, Nitzanim Junction, Silver Junction, Yad Mordechai Junction, Nir Am Junction, and Sha'ar Hanegev Junction. The public may stand at the side of the road to pay last respects.

The Families Forum stated, "The Bibas family and the Forum call on the entire nation of Israel to stand with Israeli flags at the roadsides and accompany them on their last journey to eternal rest."

The funeral itself will take place at the Nir Oz cemetery, attended by a limited number of people; it will be broadcast live from 11:30 a.m.