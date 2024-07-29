Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the protesters who broke into the Sde Teiman base in the afternoon (Monday) in protest of the arrest of soldiers suspected of abusing a terrorist.

His staff stated ''Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calls for immediate deescalation at Sde Teiman, and strongly condemns the break-in into an IDF base.''

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant responded: “IDF troops in both mandatory service and reserve duty have been fighting fiercely over the past nine months, in the most just war since the establishment of our State."

"I commend our troops who carry out complex and important missions in the prison service, as those relate to the imprisonment of Hamas terrorists – vile terrorists whom we will bring to justice. "

"The IDF will continue operating in accordance with the law."

"We must enable professional authorities to carry out the necessary assessments, while ensuring the dignity and respect of our soldiers. "

"Even in difficult times, the law applies to everyone – nobody may trespass into IDF bases or violate the laws of the State of Israel.”

Earlier, the military police raided the Sde Teiman detention facility which holds captured Hamas terrorists and arrested nine soldiers suspected of abusing a prisoner.

Dozens of protesters, including Knesset members Zvi Sukkot and Nissim Vaturi and Minister Amichai Eliyahu arrived at the base to support the soldiers. During the ensuing protest, they breached the gate and a large number of protesters entered the base.

"The break-in at the Sde Teiman Base is extremely serious and against the law. Breaking into a military base and disturbing the order there is severe behavior that is not acceptable in any way. We are in the midst of a war, and actions of this type endanger the security of the state. I strongly condemn the incident, and we are working to restore order at the base."

"I fully support the Military Advocate General’s Corps and the Military Police Criminal Investigation Division in investigating every incident brought to their attention. This is their duty, regardless of rank or position. It is precisely these investigations that protect our soldiers in Israel and the world and preserve IDF values. These investigations are conducted while respecting the dignity of our soldiers, whom we command.”

President Isaac Herzog responded: "The morality of the IDF and its soldiers has always been our pride, to ourselves and to the family of nations and international law. This morality has stood and stands to the test even against the cruelest enemies, including the despicable terrorists whose hatred towards them is certainly understandable and justified. We must not forget that our enemies try to persecute us repeatedly, also on the international legal stage - the commanders, the fighters, and the elected officials. Under no circumstances should we give them claims against the IDF and the State of Israel."

"The break-in of civilians into a military base, especially when encouraged and involved by public officials, is a serious, dangerous, illegal, and irresponsible act, which harms us first and foremost as a people and a state. I call on everyone, especially our elected officials, to show leadership - to calm down and calm others. I am confident that investigations and inquiries will bring out the truth, with all the required sensitivity, and I trust our IDF, its commanders, and its soldiers to act accordingly. We must all now support the soldiers and commanders of the IDF and the security forces who are in a tough battle and need to focus on dealing with immense challenges. The IDF is fulfilling its role. We are at war, and it is important to remember that at all times."

Interior Minister Moshe Arbel responded: "The role of soldiers is to fight and win in war, not to guard terrorists; for this, Minister Ben Gvir received a vast budget for the prison service. Under no circumstances should there be vigilante justice, breaking into IDF bases, or obstructing law enforcement functions. These strictly forbidden actions might restrict Israel's capability in the war."