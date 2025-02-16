The general Cabinet approved on Sunday Defense Minister Israel Katz's proposal to appoint Major General (res.) Eyal Zamir as the 24th Chief of the IDF General Staff.

The approval of the appointment of Zamir as the designated Chief of Staff was made at the end of a selection procedure. According to the proposed resolution, the appointment will take effect on March 5, 2025, at 16:00.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: "Even when he served as my military secretary, I was impressed by Eyal Zamir's commitment to the country, his commitment to the IDF, and the fact that he has an offensive approach. I support and wholeheartedly lead, together with the Minister of Defense, the appointment of Eyal Zamir as the next Chief of Staff of the IDF. I expect that during his service – perhaps even in the near future – we will realize all these great achievements, which are changing not only Israel’s situation but also the face of the entire Middle East."

Minister Katz added: "I congratulate Maj. Gen. (res.) Eyal Zamir on his election as the next Chief of the IDF General Staff. Zamir is being appointed as Chief of Staff at a time of many security challenges that we are facing. Israel needs a strong and victorious army and I am convinced that Eyal Zamir has the ability to lead the IDF to decisions and victories on all fronts. I am certain that he will steer the IDF wisely and responsibly and will strive to implement the lessons from the October 7th massacre, in order to strengthen the IDF. His success is our success."

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich congratulated Zamir: "Congratulations to Maj. Gen. (res.) Eyal Zamir on the government's approval of his appointment as the 24th Chief of Staff of the IDF. Great tasks lie ahead of us as a people, as a state, and as an army. First and foremost, to bring about, with God's help, a complete victory on all fronts. Eyal, in the name of God, you will do it and, with God's help, you will succeed!"

On Friday, the Minister of Defense decided, in coordination with Zamir, that Maj. Gen. Tamir Yadai will be appointed Deputy Chief of Staff and will replace the current Deputy Chief of Staff, Major General Amir Baram, who is ending his term of service.

Major General Yadai has successfully held key positions throughout his many years in the IDF, including Commander of the Ground Forces, Commander of the Central Command, Commander of the Home Front Command, Commander of the Judea and Samaria Division, and Commander of the Golani Brigade.