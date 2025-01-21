IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi delivered a televised address to the nation this evening (Tuesday), hours after announcing that he will step down on March 6.

In his address, Halevi accepted responsibility for the failures to prevent the October 7 massacre.

"I have carried the results of that terrible day ever since and will carry them with me for the rest of my life," he said. "I have responsibility for the failure - and also for the achievements," said the Chief of Staff. He also clarified that "Nobody hid information, nobody assisted the enemy - these statements harm those who served faithfully."

Halevi added, "The IDF owes families full transparency."

On the intelligence failures of October 7, he said, "Those Intelligence and Security personnel who failed and feel this way are the ones who brought the intelligence that made the achievements possible."

Addressing his resignation, Halevi said, "It is not appropriate for me to complete my term - I informed the Prime Minister and the Minister of Defense today of my desire to fulfill my responsibility and end my duties in earnest."

"I will soon complete 40 years of military service - I made this decision a long time ago, now, when the IDF has the upper hand and the agreement to return the hostages is in place - the time is ripe," he said, adding: "I am supporting the families of the hostages - I want you to know, we are doing everything possible. I am supporting the bereaved and wounded families and I send my condolences."

Itzik Buntzel, the father of Amit Buntzel, a soldier who fell in Gaza, responded, "Herzi Halevi did not read a statement tonight, but his poor defense. He did not ask for forgiveness."