Three Palestinian Arab migrants were detained after illegally crossing the American southern border earlier this month, the New York Post reported.

According to the report, the three suspects may have connections to terrorist organizations. One of the suspects had what were described as “salacious photos” on his cell phone, including a picture of a masked man holding an AK-47 assault rifle.

Three three were among dozens of illegal migrants who turned themselves in to San Diego Customs and Border Protection agents. A Turkish man who is also suspected of having terrorism ties was also detained.

It is not clear which terrorist organization or organizations the three are suspected to be invovled with.

The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force has become involved in the investigation.

Border Patrol agents told the Post that they are not equiped to fully vet the masses of migrants who cross the border in the Sand Diego area and lack basic information such as access to terrorism lists of other countries that would allow them to identify members of terrorist organizations crossing the border.

Agents were warned to be on the loockout for Palestinian Arab terrorists following the Hamas massacre of October 7.